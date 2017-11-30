Road closures

BAR HARBOR — Cottage Street will be closed for a few hours at a time in December for special events. The Town Council approved the plans at its Nov. 21 meeting.

A portion of Cottage and Federal streets will be closed for Winter Beer Fest, which will be held at Atlantic Brewing Midtown on Dec. 13 with a rain date of Dec. 14.

Two days later, the Criterion Theatre and Atlantic Brewing are co-hosting a parade to celebrate the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The portion of road from the corner of Main and Cottage Streets to Kennebec Place will be closed for the event.