Reusable bag sales support Healthy Acadia

BAR HARBOR — Healthy Acadia, a non-profit community health organization serving Hancock and Washington counties, has again been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program.

The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, launched in October 2015, is designed to support local non-profits through the sale of the reusable Community Bag. Healthy Acadia was selected by Hannaford store leadership as the October 2018 beneficiary of the program at the Bar Harbor Hannaford store, located at 86 Cottage Street. For every reusable Community Bag purchased at the Bar Harbor Hannaford during October, Healthy Acadia will receive a $1 donation.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be selected as a Hannaford Helps program recipient by the Bar Harbor store leadership,” said Healthy Acadia Executive Director, Elsie Flemings. “With every dollar raised through this community fundraising campaign, we are also raising awareness about the many ways we are working together with community partners to build healthier communities for all.”

Healthy Acadia has raised $682 so far through the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program. As alumni in the program, the organization has a new fundraising goal of $100 for October 2018, which is equivalent to 100 bags purchased.

