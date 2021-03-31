Restaurateur makes additional purchases in town

BAR HARBOR—Those concerned about their favorite breakfast restaurant changing after the word ‘sold’ was added to the ‘for sale’ sign at 2 Cats recently need not worry.

New owner, Diwas Thapa, plans to keep the restaurant “exactly the same.”

Thapa, who owns Royal Indian on Rodick Street, recently purchased the popular Cottage Street restaurant along with Everyday Joe’s and the Bar Harbor Laundromat on Main Street.

“I’m in touch with the previous building owner of 20 years [Elizabeth Geiger] and I’m also in touch with most of the staff, who will be coming back this summer,” Thapa said about 2 Cats.

Thapa said he hopes to run the business for at least the next 20 years, and will receive Geiger’s help as he begins this summer season.

“Some cosmetic changes might be made to preserve the building, but mostly everything will stay the same,” he said. Three rooms upstairs in the building will be used for an extension of the restaurant and to house employees.

“If locals notice any difference [with 2 Cats] they can always contact me or 2 Cats directly, and we will look into it to get it back on the same track,” said Thapa.

The same goes for Pleasant Street’s Bar Harbor Laundromat. “Everything will be the same as far as the [Laundromat] goes,” Thapa said.

However, Thapa has extensive plans to rehabilitate the Everyday Joe’s building on 317 Main Street. Though the name will stay the same, the building formerly known as Tapley’s Variety, will slowly be restored back to a convenience store open more frequently.

“There will be some changes that may not come to life this season, I will need some time to work on it but there will be some changes coming to Everyday Joe’s,” he said.