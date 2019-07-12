Restaurant worker arrested on drug charge

BAR HARBOR — A seasonal restaurant employee here was arrested Thursday after reportedly selling cocaine at the restaurant.

John Parkinson, 23, of Montego Bay, Jamaica, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking in cocaine.

Parkinson is alleged to have sold cocaine to Maine Drug Enforcement agents on several occasions, according to Chris Thompson, a supervisor with the MDEA Downeast Task Force.

Immediately following the most recent cocaine purchase on July 11, which took place at Parkinson’s place of employment, officials said, MDEA agents and Bar Harbor police approached Parkinson and took him into custody without incident.

The arrest followed a two-month-long criminal investigation by the two agencies, Thompson said, which is still ongoing.

Police said the offense is aggravated because the cocaine sales took place within 1,000 feet of a designated “drug free safe zone.”

Parkinson was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth where he remains. His cash bail is set at $25,000.