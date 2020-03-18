Resource website aims to help MDI community

TREMONT — Do you need help getting food? Are you in need of a prescription refill? Does your college student want to offer babysitting services but needs to understand proper hygienic practice to keep themselves and their family safe?

There are several places to find information for these questions online, but a recently created website is specifically focused on the Mount Desert Island community — MDI Community Response. By typing in mdicr.org residents of MDI and the surrounding area can find out what area businesses and organizations are offering services during the COVID-19 pandemic in which people are being asked to stay home as much as possible.

“We are not funded, we are not a government or medical agency, we are simply neighbors connecting neighbors to neighbors who can help,” one page of the website says.

“The website was created because we are aware there are not a lot of people on facebook/social media,” said Sarah Tewey who is part of the 54 Herrick Wellness Collective.

In addition to collaborating on the creation of the local resources website, Tewey, a licensed acupuncturist, worked with family practitioner Mary Dudzik to create a Safety Protocol document that is also available on the website. It is meant to be a dynamic document that adjusts as requirements and rules around social and personal behavior change in response to the pandemic.

“The need for help is going to go up over time,” said Tewey. “People who are helping need to be constantly referring back to that document because what’s safe now may not be safe next week.”

Visitors to the website can submit a form requesting help or submit a form in which help is offered and members of the community organizers within the group will respond and coordinate plans.

“As of now, the offers to help far exceed the requests for help, which indicates how awesome our community is,” said Jessica Stewart, one of the community organizers. “I hope people will feel comfortable asking for help. There’s no shame in needing help during a world-wide health crisis and massive economic shut down!”

There are learning resources listed for families who are staying home with out-of-school students and phone numbers listed where folks can find support for their mental and physical health.

Each day the list of people and organizations finding ways to help during what is a new frontier for all of us is growing.

“I think the thing we already know is we live in a really amazing community,” said Tewey about the response she has seen in the last week. “We’re just at the beginning of this … I hope the community will all come out stronger at the end of this.”

For more information, go to mdicr.org.

For assistance at the state level, a resource page is available at mainerstogether.com.

Red Sky Restaurant in Southwest Harbor is offering free “school lunch” while Pemetic Elementary is closed. Those interested in a meal can call (207) 244-0476 and specify pick up or delivery. Service time is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

Carroll Drug Store in Southwest Harbor is offering delivery throughout MDI for prescriptions, new or refills, during this time. New patients can call (207) 466-6469 and current patients call (207) 244-5588.

The Bar Harbor Food Pantry is now offering food by appointment only, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (207) 288-3375.

The Thirsty Whale in Bar Harbor is offering children menu items for food insecure families. Call 288-9335 and tell the person taking the order you would like “school lunch” or “school dinner.” The order will be ready for pick up at no charge.

FT Brown in Northeast Harbor is offering delivery or curb-side pick-up for any supplies they have in stock. Call (207) 276-3329.

Paradis Hardware in Bar Harbor is offering phone ordering with pick up at the store by calling (207) 288-4995.

Summer Festival of the Arts is offering free virtual classes for children and families at home. Go to sfoa.org/virtual-art-classes to learn more.

Please send information regarding services your business or organization is offering to [email protected] and we will continue to list resources available in the community in our weekly edition of the newspaper. Information can also be found online for cancellations and other public announcements at ellsworthamerican.com/coronavirus-updates/

We have removed our paywall at this time so that residents can have free access to information.