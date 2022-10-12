Residents weigh in on comp plan work

TREMONT — Tremont’s Comprehensive Plan Task Force (CPTF) held an open house at the town office on Oct. 5 for residents to come and share their thoughts and input on the town’s new comprehensive plan that is currently in the works.

Seven stations were set up around the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room, where residents could voice their opinions and concerns regarding what the new comprehensive plan should focus on. Questions ranging from, “What do you love most about Tremont?” to “What are the biggest threats and/or challenges facing Tremont?” were posted, and residents could respond by leaving notes.

“We did a survey. This is the second sort of in-person survey, for those that didn’t want to fill out the other survey or wanted their voices to be heard twice,” said Jayne Ashworth, who holds an At Large Resident seat on the CPTF. “This gives them the chance to respond to the questions we have.”

The first survey Ashworth referred to is an online survey that was available for residents to voice their concerns. This in-person activity is a followup for those who could not participate online.

“Finding out what the community wants, and finding the data that the state requires,” Ashworth said were reasons for the survey and open house. “The consultants [Northstar Planning] are doing all of that, and we told them, we need to hear from people in the town.”

The Northstar Planning consultants, Ben Smith and Sam Peikes, were also present at the open house and explained their role in the planning process and some of the work that they have been doing for the CPTF.

“To actually facilitate events like this and to draft the plan recommendations themselves,” said Smith of Northstar’s role in this process.

In order to draft plan recommendations, the consultants reviewed Tremont’s last comprehensive plan, which was implemented in 2011.

“We noticed a lot of change, especially with the lobster industry and fishing and their working waterfront, and then a lot of concern about seasonal population overcrowding the already year-round population, and also demographically, like there’s definitely more of an aging population,” said Peikes.

While there have been changes around town in regards to inventory, the consultants noticed that many of the core values in the town remain the same as they did at the time of the last plan.

“Things carry through over time, like a lot of the values and the vision for the community. That’s what we’re here [for] tonight to get a better pulse on,” Smith said. “I think a key part of the work we do is like, what are the implications? How are we going to react and plan for those changes based on the core values?”

Kevin Buck, who serves on the select board and also holds one of the select board seats on the CPTF, had some input on changes in the town since the last plan. As a longtime resident of the town, he acknowledges that things haven’t changed much since the last plan.

“More houses … and probably a high percentage of seasonal ones,” Buck said. “I’m not sure there’s been an awful lot else that’s really changed that much, [the] population’s been pretty stable.”

Buck thinks that while there will be goals set in the new plan that highlight concerns and visions that residents have for the town, not all that much is likely to change, as people seem to like the way things are for the most part.

“I think people like the flavor of town, you know, what it is, how it feels and all that, and I haven’t heard much that wants to change,” said Buck. “I mean, there were specific things that people think may affect it that they’re concerned about, but overall I think people are happy with the way the town is. You know, they want to keep it a small, quiet town.”

Buck also alluded to those concerns and what residents may set out as goals for the new plan, although that part of the process has not yet occurred.

“There’s concerns in town already — obviously campgrounds. I think you’re probably gonna find something that discusses those specifically at some point. Again this is kind of speculation,” said Buck. “Vacation rental housing probably is going to be something that’s addressed in this.”

Buck did make it clear that comprehensive plans do not actually impose regulations. Nor are the goals outlined in them enforced rules but more a reminder of what the town’s residents want it to look like.

“[The] comprehensive plan doesn’t really regulate anything. It’s an outline for the other ordinances in the town,” said Buck.

The CPTF is now in the second phase of putting together the comprehensive plan, titled, “Vision and Values Public Engagement,” which is why this open house was set up as a space for public feedback.

This phase comes after the first phase of the process, “Inventory and Analysis,” which was recently completed, and before the third phase, “Goals, Policies, Strategies, Future Land Use,” which will come this winter. The plan is set to be drafted and reviewed in spring of 2023 before being voted on at the 2023 Town Meeting.