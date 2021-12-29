Residents request moratorium extension

TREMONT — The town’s campground moratorium looks like it may be extended for an additional six months.

A public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room at the Tremont Town Office to discuss a possible extension of the 2021 campground moratorium. Residents requested the extension at a recent Select Board meeting, and board members voted unanimously to hold the hearing.

In November, Tremont voters approved a six-month moratorium that placed a hold on the review of campground applications. According to state law, in municipalities where the legislative body is the town meeting, the Select Board may extend the moratorium for six months after notice and hearing.

“This campground moratorium has been one of the largest controversies that has been proposed in town,” said Tremont resident Ed Davis. According to Davis, the town’s ordinance regarding campgrounds has no protection for abutters.

“We realized that our ordinances won’t be equipped to handle this surge in campground development,” said Steve Davis, another Tremont resident. “We have a lot of holes in our ordinance and we would certainly like an extension in order to get this corrected.” He said the town needs more time to work with the Planning Board and get feedback from residents.

Planning Board members, who recently received an updated application for a development that had previously been deemed a campground, voted to hire an attorney to help them through campground moratorium issues. A review of the application for a 15-cabin development was tabled by the Planning Board in order to seek legal counsel because the current town’s definition of a campground is unclear.

“I personally don’t think that completely banning campgrounds is a great idea, but what we want to do is spend more time with this and get the community involved,” Ed Davis said. He hopes to have a community forum in the next few weeks to get feedback.