Research focus: How climate change will change Acadia

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Climate change has the potential to change just about everything, including America’s national parks.

“The national parks were originally set up to keep things the same,” said Abe Miller-Rushing, Acadia’s science coordinator. “But we know that’s not possible. So, we’re having to deal with how we manage change.”

Helping Acadia do that is the goal of the Second Century Stewardship initiative, now in its fourth year.

A partnership of the National Park Service and the Schoodic Institute, the initiative aims “to advance ecosystems science and park stewardship and to improve the understanding and engagement of the public in science,” said Nick Fisichelli, the Schoodic Institute’s director of science and education.

The centerpiece of the initiative is a fellowship program that each year brings three early-career scientists to Acadia to study some of the ways that climate change is likely to affect — or already is affecting — the park’s natural resources, as well as the implications of those changes for park management.

For example, with the warming of the climate, fall foliage season will start and end later.

“A number of things we do depend on when foliage season happens,” Miller-Rushing said. “When we do the fall maintenance on our carriage roads depends on when the leaves are falling.”

As foliage season extends farther into the fall, it is likely that the tourist season will, as well. By understanding that, park officials can plan accordingly.

Stephanie Spera, an assistant professor of geography at the University of Richmond and one of this year’s Second Century fellows, is studying the relationship between shifts in the foliage season and park visitation. Like a number of Second Century projects, this one brings together physical and social sciences.

Another current Second Century fellow, Caitlin McDonnough MacKenzie, is a postdoctoral fellow in the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine. She is studying whether mountain lakes in Acadia, such as the Featherbed on Cadillac Mountain and Sargent Pond, have provided “refugia” for plants during previous warm periods. (A refugia is an area in which plants or other forms of life can survive through extreme environmental conditions.)

Miller-Rushing said MacKenzie is taking core samples from the lakes to look for evidence of plant life at various points in history.

“Knowing how these plant communities have changed over the past 10,000 years or more can help us understand how to protect (existing plants) and potentially manage them going forward,” he said.

“Caitlin also is going to work with oral histories and traditional ecological knowledge from (Maine’s Native American) tribes to try to understand how things have changed over the long history.”

That’s another example of the Second Century initiative’s emphasis on multi-disciplinary research.

The fellows are selected, in part, because of their interest in science communication.

“They want to be able to communicate their science not just to peer-reviewed science journals, but also to park managers, park visitors and others interested in stewardship and conservation,” Fisichelli said.

The Second Century fellows get science communication training, as do some of Acadia’s resource managers and interpretive park rangers.

“The idea is to make sure their science is also resulting in informed ranger programs and other education offerings,” Fisichelli said.

The Second Century program also is reaching out to other national parks around the country to promote science communication, public engagement and what Miller-Rushing describes as “forward looking research that is really tied to how we should manage our resources.”

The Second Century Stewardship initiative is so named because it began in 2016, the centennial year of both the National Park Service and Acadia’s original designation as Sieur de Monts National Monument.