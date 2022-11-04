Rescue crews receive grants 

ELLSWORTH — U.S. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Angus King (I-Maine) have announced that 23 fire departments and organizations in Maine have received a total of $3,311,791 to upgrade equipment and support personnel. This funding was awarded through the Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grants and the FY 2021 Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants.

Locally, recipients included the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department and Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service. The Sedgwick department received $40,000 to purchase firefighter breathing apparatus and a gear dryer. The ambulance service received $32,381 to purchase power cots and a power lift system.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect Maine residents, homes and businesses,” said Sens. Collins and King in a joint statement. “This funding will allow Maine firefighters to acquire updated equipment so they have the best tools available to protect themselves as they serve our families and communities.”