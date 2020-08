ELLSWORTH—Hancock County Republicans will meet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the Ellsworth VFW Hall, 419 Main Street. Local candidates will be present. The speaker is Cody Porter, “who will update us on all the info on President Trump,” said Sandi Blanchette.

Blanchette added, “Of course, there is room to stay apart and masks are certainly acceptable. Anyone interested is welcome to come.”

Email [email protected].