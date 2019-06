ELLSWORTH — Derek Lavasseur, who is running in the Senate Primary against Sen. Susan Collins, will speak with the Hancock County Republicans on Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m. at Ellsworth City Hall.

The purpose of the discussion is for voters to know all the candidates. Susan Collins may also have a representative at the meeting to clarify points or answer questions but the meeting will not be in a debate format.

The meeting is free and open to the public.