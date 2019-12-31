Reported gun threat a misunderstanding

TREMONT — Several agencies responded to what was initially reported as a possible house fire and turned into confusion around a gun on Friday around noon.

A Tremont Road resident was warned by passersby his house might be on fire, due to an excess of smoke from a woodstove fire inside the home. The man reportedly climbed on top of his vehicle to assess the situation.

He was legally carrying a gun tucked in his belt, according to Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Archer. When the resident went to jump off the vehicle, he removed the gun from his belt to avoid it going off and the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man with a gun.

Representatives from the Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor police departments, Maine State Police, Marine Patrol, as well as the Sheriff’s Office responded.

Tremont Road was closed for a very short time until police were able to determine there was no house fire and no one threatening with a gun.