Report drafted

BAR HARBOR — The Charter Commission presented its preliminary report to Town Council on Tuesday. The report recommended changes to 19 sections of the current charter.

The draft report includes letters from the chair of the commission, the Town Attorney, and a minority opinion from members who voted against proposed changes.

Copies of the report are available in the Town Clerk’s office. A public hearing on proposed changes in the report is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. The final report will be presented to council on Dec. 17, and go to voters in June 2020.