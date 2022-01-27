Rep. McDonald announces candidacy for vacant Senate District 7 seat

STONINGTON – Rep. Genevieve McDonald (D-Stonington) has announced her candidacy for Maine Senate District 7, which includes Amherst, Aurora, Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Eastbrook, Ellsworth, Franklin, Frenchboro, Hancock, Lamoine, Mariaville, Marshall Island Township, Mount Desert, Osborn, Otis, Sedgwick, Sorrento, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swans Island, Tremont, Trenton, Waltham and part of the Unorganized Territory in Hancock County.

First elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2018, McDonald currently serves as the House chair of the Government Oversight Committee and as a member of the Marine Resources Committee. McDonald is running to fill the seat left vacant by the appointment of former Sen. Louis Luchini to the regional post of Small Business Advocate for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“It has been my honor to serve in the Maine Legislature and to work with Senator Luchini to improve the lives of residents of Hancock County,” said McDonald. “I hope to continue that work for the people of District 7 as their senator.”

The vacant senate seat will be filled by a special election, which has been scheduled to take place on June 14.

Maine’s political parties will now caucus to choose candidates for the seat. Candidate nominations are due to the Office of the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16.

Throughout her time in Legislature, McDonald has been an advocate for public health and increasing access to recovery services. She has championed policies to ensure more Mainers with substance use disorder can access treatment and harm reduction services.

McDonald is the Downeast Region Representative on the Maine Lobster Advisory Council and a member of the Coastal and Marine working group of the Maine Climate Council. She has worked to craft policies to protect Maine’s marine environment and to support the sustainability of fisheries and the coastal communities that depend on them.

A complete list of legislation Rep. McDonald has sponsored and cosponsored can be found at https://legislature.maine.gov/legis/housedems/mcdonaldg/index.html.