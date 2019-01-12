Rep. Grohoski invites constituents for coffee

ELLSWORTH — Newly elected state Rep. Nicole Grohoski is hosting monthly “Coffee with Constituents” at Flexit Cafe at 192 Main St. in Ellsworth. Dates currently scheduled are Jan. 19 from 8-10 a.m. and Feb. 9 from 9-11 a.m. People from her district — the communities of Ellsworth and Trenton — are welcome to come talk with Grohoski about topics of interest to them.

“It was great to talk to so many people in Ellsworth and Trenton while campaigning door to door. To share ideas, hopes and fears with my neighbors. Now that it’s a bit colder, I’d love to talk with you in a comfortable spot, perhaps over a hot beverage. Please feel free to drop by and catch up with me. If you can’t make it, reach out to me anytime — I work for you. Thank you to Flexit Cafe for enthusiastically hosting,” said Grohoski.

The first 10 constituents to arrive will receive a free drip coffee or tea. For more information or to schedule a meeting, contact Nicole Grohoski at Nicole.Grohoski@legislature.maine.gov or 207.358.8333.