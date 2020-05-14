Remote learning may continue in the fall

BAR HARBOR — No one knows for sure at this point, but there is a good chance that when the new school year begins in late August, the buildings will remain closed and teaching and learning will continue remotely.

No one wants that, but Marc Gousse, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, says he and other administrators, including the school principals, will be working on contingency plans.

“There’s a strong possibility that we’re going to have to continue with remote learning in some capacity for the foreseeable future,” he told the school system board last week.

“If that’s the case, we have to build upon what we’re doing well; we have to find ways to further connect with students and families.”

Julie Meltzer, the school system’s director of curriculum, assessment and instruction, said, “If we have to come back in either a remote learning situation or a hybrid situation, which might be more likely, the expectations will be very different than they were (this spring). There is no intention to continue exactly the same way we have been going.”

Gousse told the Bar Harbor school committee on Monday, “If we are going to continue in this mode, we’re going to have to up our game.”

He told the Mount Desert school committee last Wednesday, “When we look objectively at the science on this [pandemic], it’s clear this is going to be a long-term event. I can see a return to [school] buildings in some form, but not with the density that we presently have because we’re not going to be able to maintain social distancing.”

