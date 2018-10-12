Reifsnyer turns LEGO love into a dream job

Yonkers, N.Y. — Following an intense day-long competition, current Spring Valley, NY resident and MDI native Willis Reifsnyder was named the next Master Model Builder for LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester.

The 26-year-old turned his love of LEGO® bricks into a full-time, salaried job by beating several contestants over three rounds of construction challenges during Brick Factor held on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at the Discovery Center.

As Master Model Builder, Willis will be responsible for all the builds in the attraction including updating MINILAND®, teaching the Master Builder Academy workshops, conducting media interviews and representing LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester at events.

“It was a tough decision because we had several competitors who were great builders,” said Chris Mines, General Manager for the Discovery Center.

“But in the end, Willis impressed us all with his skill and ability to build and converse with kids at the same time. I’m excited for him to start and think he’ll be a great fit for the attraction.”

“LEGO building has been a passion of mine for over 20 years,” said Reifsnyder, “I’m really excited about getting to create and share models for all the various seasonal events, especially the upcoming LEGO® Star Wars Days which is one of my favorite genres to build.”

Willis was one of four builders who competed in Brick Factor which featured three timed building challenges along three themes: an animal, something that can be found in Cities of the Future and builder’s choice.