Registration for fish forum

ROCKPORT — The annual Maine Fishermen’s Forum opens on Thursday, March 5, and runs through Sunday at the Samoset Resort. “Early bird” reservations are due Feb. 14.

In addition to a huge maritime trade show and dozens of serious seminars, the Forum includes a variety of social activities and a silent auction and dinner that funds a significant scholarship program for children of fishing families pursuing postsecondary education.

Thursday’s schedule includes a “shellfish focus day,” a day of presentations and workshops on wind energy development in the Gulf of Maine and first aid training.

On Friday, the Maine Lobstermen’s Association will hold its annual meeting. Other sessions focus on the Eastern Maine Skippers Program, herring and scallops. An “open forum with NOAA Fisheries leadership” is also planned.

Saturday will feature, among other events, meetings of the state’s alewife harvesters and the pre-season meeting that will set the schedule and rules for the upcoming summer lobster boat racing season. Lobster gear marking, life jackets and electronic reporting requirements are also on the agenda.