Register for ‘reverse parade’ 

BAR HARBOR — In order to maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings, the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is organizing a “reverse parade” to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“Instead of the parade passing before their eyes, guests will be doing the walking to take in the festive patriotic decorations,” a press release said.

The chamber is encouraging residents and businesses in all Mount Desert Island towns to decorate their buildings, lawns or porches, and register before June 26 to be included in a list and map for parade-goers.

From Friday through Sunday of the July Fourth weekend, those who want to enjoy the reverse parade can walk or drive the “parade route” to safely view the entries.

To sign up to be a part of the reverse parade, download a registration form from the chamber website, visitbarharbor.com/july-4th, and submit before June 26. A list of participating businesses and homes will be available on that page beginning June 29.