Reeves to leave

BAR HARBOR — Chip Reeves announced this week that he plans to leave his post as the town’s director of public works on Sept. 4.

Reeves, who has worked for the town for 23 years, will be Project Manager for engineering firm CES Inc.

In addition to heading the Public Works Department, Reeves was has also served as board president to the Municipal Review Committee (MRC), a group of 115 municipalities working together to manage solid waste and recycling.

Town Councilor Matt Hochman said he will remember Reeves for his skill “not just working with public works, but with explaining things in a way that we can understand. I will miss his counsel.”