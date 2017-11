TREMONT — A retirement party for Town Manager Dana Reed is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the town office.

All are invited to thank Reed for his years of service to the town and wish him well in his future endeavors. Food and drink will be provided.

Reed’s official last day on the job is Dec. 1; however, he has agreed to stay on temporarily until selectmen can hire his replacement. Interviews with the six finalists are scheduled for Nov. 27 and 28.