Recycling center closing Dec. 31

MOUNT DESERT — The recycling facility on Sargeant Drive will close for good Dec. 31 as the town switches to a new recycling system called One Bin All In.

“All the garbage and all the recycling will go into the same bag or can, whatever you put out by the side of the road now,” Public Works Director Tony Smith said.

It will all be taken to the new Coastal Resources processing facility in Hampden.

Smith said the switch will save the town money and should result in a higher percentage of recyclable materials actually being recycled.