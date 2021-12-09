Recycling at town garage to resume

MOUNT DESERT — Following a nearly two-year absence, recycling bins are to return to the town’s highway garage property on Sargeant Drive by next Monday.

One bin will be for recyclable plastics, cans, newspapers, magazines and other paper. Another bin will be for cardboard and boxboard.

The Select Board on Monday approved Public Works Director Tony Smith’s proposal to contract with Eastern Maine Recycling in Southwest Harbor to provide the bins and, when they are full, to haul them to Casella’s recycling center in Old Town and then to Casella’s larger facility in Waterville for processing.

The estimated cost to the town will be $46,330 a year.

Toss-it-yourself recycling at the highway garage ended Dec. 31, 2019, when the town switched to One Bin All In, allowing residents to combine their garbage and recyclables for pickup by the town’s refuse collection crew.

“I plan to budget for recycling in my (next fiscal year’s) budget,” Smith told the Select Board. “I anticipate having enough funds in the (current year’s) Solid Waste Management budget…to cover costs of recycling for the remaining seven months in (this fiscal year).”