Recovery coaching basics class offered

ELLSWORTH—Healthy Acadia and the Maine Alliance for Recovery Coaching will offer a free, online session of the Connecticut Community for Addiction (CCAR) Recovery’s Recovery Coaching Basics on Tuesday, July 28. The class will meet online from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and an additional two to three hours of coursework will be assigned.

Recovery Coaching Basics is facilitated by Healthy Acadia’s authorized Recovery Coach trainers, Terri Woodruff and Denise Black, and will provide a basic overview of the recovery process and an introduction to recovery coaching, helping those seeking a general understanding of coaching or the recovery process to support their loved ones, friends and colleagues. For information about recovery coaching and the CCAR model, visit www.ccar.us.

The course is free and will include a training manual. Registration is open to Maine residents only. Seats are limited to 15 participants and will be assigned on a first come first serve basis. Register at https://forms.gle/hoQ2drB8bHBNkFcs6. Registration closes on July 20. Training materials will be mailed to registrants after July 20.

For information, contact Woodruff [email protected] or Black [email protected].