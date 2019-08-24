ELLSWORTH — On July 1 Healthy Acadia, with support from Governor Janet Mills and the Office of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHS), launched the Maine Alliance for Recovery Coaching (Maine-ARC) to support volunteer-driven, community recovery coaching throughout Hancock, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo and Washington Counties.

Through Maine-ARC, Healthy Acadia and partners will collaborate with health care and treatment centers, jails, drug courts, pre-release sites, social service and law enforcement agencies and other community partners across the five counties to implement community-based recovery coaching systems to support those seeking recovery from substance use disorders, with an emphasis on opioid use disorders.

Maine-ARC partners will work together to develop volunteer-based peer recovery coaching programs with a goal of building healthier communities and helping people succeed on their recovery journeys.

“The State of Maine Office of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services is very excited to partner with and support Healthy Acadia in this effort,” said Mike Parks, chief operating officer of SAMHS. “This is a critical piece of the Governor’s comprehensive plan to address the opioid crisis, and we at SAMHS are committed to operationalizing every aspect so that we may indeed turn the tide on this epidemic.”

Contact 667-7171 or 255-3741.