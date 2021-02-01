Recovery coaches could return to jail to treat inmates soon

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia’s recovery coaches could be back in the Hancock County Jail early this week depending on how negotiations go Monday between County Commissioner Bill Clark, Healthy Acadia Executive Director Elsie Flemings and Sheriff Scott Kane.

Kane canceled the contract after Healthy Acadia issued a June 10, 2020, statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Kane disagreed with allowing an organization in the jail that supports a movement that he says wants to harm law enforcement.

The Hancock County Commissioners met Saturday evening via Zoom, an online meeting platform.

“Fleming reached out to me and we’ve set a date 9 o’clock on Monday morning, that if we can get an agreement, she can start recovery coaching immediately,” Clark said. “I’m confident we will have recovery coaching by the end of the day [Monday].”

Commissioner Paul Paradis said he had talked to the sheriff earlier Saturday. He was “a perfect gentleman,” Paradis said.

“Kane will be making a public statement at beginning of the commissioners’ meeting,” on Tuesday [Feb. 2], said Paradis. “I view this as very positive and I want to thank the sheriff, Elsie Flemings and Chairman Clark” for the work in re-establishing recovery coaching.

Clark asked Commissioner John Wombacher if he had anything to add.

“It’s good news, so I’m looking forward to hearing what progress happens on Monday and hearing the statement from the sheriff on Tuesday,” Wombacher said.