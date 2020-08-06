BAR HARBOR — The passage of zoning changes approved by a narrow margin in the July 14 local election was confirmed Saturday in a recount.

Article 3, a change to allow multifamily housing development without Planning Board review (unless it qualifies as a subdivision), was originally reported to have received 989 votes in favor and 972 votes against. The recount results were 992 in favor and 973 against.

Article 5, the shared accommodations question, was originally reported to have passed with a margin of four votes, but an error was discovered and the report was updated to a 14-vote margin, 941-927. The recount results were 942-930.

State law requires a recount request for a local referendum question to be signed by 100 voters and received within five business days of the election. The request, led by residents Arthur Greif and Donna Karlson, was received July 21.

The recount took three and a half hours, with 21 election clerks. The estimated cost is $2,100.