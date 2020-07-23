Recount requested 

BAR HARBOR — The town received a request for a recount of two of the land use changes that passed by narrow margins at last week’s Town Meeting. The results have also been updated; Town Clerk Sharon Linscott discovered an error in the tabulation. Article 5, which was initially reported to have passed by four votes, passed by 14.

State law requires a recount request for a local referendum question to be signed by 100 voters and received within five business days of the election. The request was received Tuesday and Linscott told the Town Council she plans to finish verifying the signatures Wednesday.

In some cases, the requester is also to pay a deposit of half the estimated cost to the municipality of performing the recount. That is not required here because the percentage difference of the total votes is less than 2 percent.

Council Chairman Jeff Dobbs asked Linscott what the cost is likely to be. She didn’t know yet, but she said it would have to be done on a Saturday as the town is currently without a deputy clerk. “I would have to hire election clerks to be part of the tallying process, so there will be a cost just for staffing alone,” she said. She estimated the whole process, hand-counting 42 lots of 50 ballots, might take about four hours.