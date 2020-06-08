Recognizing black and brown heroes 

AUGUSTA — Members of the public are invited to submit their ideas for Maine’s black and brown heroes over the last 200 years in a new project, Vision 2020, launched by the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine. The goal is to highlight the contributions of black and brown heroes as part of Maine’s bicentennial celebration. The Vision 2020 committee are accepting online nominations through an online portal at hhrcmaine.org/vision2020.

The project will include a visual arts exhibit at the HHRC next winter and educational programs for Maine students and the general public highlighting the contributions of black and brown people in Maine historically and today.

Nominations will be accepted until July 15, and a public call for artists will follow. The Vision 2020 project’s exhibits and educational programs are scheduled to open in March of 2021.