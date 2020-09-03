Real estate market booming 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Joe Wright, owner of L.S. Robinson Real Estate, was about to list a property for sale earlier this week, but instead it went under contract three days after the owners decided to sell it.

“Things are getting snatched up,” he said, referring to the current booming real estate market in Maine and on Mount Desert Island. “Things are moving that have been sitting around for a little while. I think inventory is getting lower. It’s a good time to be selling.”

Real estate sales in Maine were down through the first half of the year, mainly due to the pandemic, compared to sales in 2019. But the market saw a double-digit jump in July, when sales of single-family homes were up 12.43 percent over the same month in 2019.

“I think sales in general, price-wise, are up over last year and the year before,” said Wright in a conversation with the Islander this week. “Last year was a boom year for real estate.”

Even though sales were sluggish for the first part of the year, the large increase in July brought sales through the year to only 1.1 percent less than those in 2019 during those same seven months, according to Maine Listings monthly updates from Tom Cole, the 2020 president of the Maine Association of REALTORS®. He also states 2019 was “Maine’s best year ever” for single-family home sales.

It depends on the broker and business. Wright said that L.S. Robinson is doing well, but not as well as last year. For Carroll Fernald, a broker with Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, this year has been one of her biggest in 15 years.

“This real estate market in 2020 is the busiest I have seen since 2005,” she said in an email. Fernald has been a broker for 24 years. “Properties have been going under contract sometimes within days of hitting the market this summer. Some buyers are frustrated that they are missing out because they were too late to even see a property before someone else snagged it.”

According to Maine Listings, 5.5 percent of those buying homes in Maine in July were from out of state. That trend began earlier in the year as people began looking to move from more populated areas during the pandemic.

“Maine has an enviable way of life – it feels safe here, it’s beautiful no matter where you are and our COVID-19 numbers are low,” said Fernald, who works throughout Hancock County. “Combine all that with low interest rates and you have a very busy market that’s appealing not only to year-round people but also to those who want to get out of the cities.”

Whether due to an increase in demand or the smaller inventory numbers, property values rose 10.83 percent to a median sales price (MSP) of $254,000, which means half of the homes sold for less and half sold for more than that amount.

“I think people who have always considered moving here are saying, ‘okay, let’s do this now,’” said Wright, whose company focuses mainly on MDI and the surrounding area.

“Properties in every price bracket are selling and land is moving at a higher rate than in the past,” said Heather Jones, owner, broker and business manager of The Knowles Company, in an email. “Why is this happening? The buyers and market are strong, in part because buyers are fleeing from cities. Homes with good internet and [that] are winterized have a leg up over houses that have one or neither of these features. And, interest rates are low so money is cheap and people can justify borrowing rather than take it out of the market.”

Low interest rates make the market attractive for both buyer and seller, as well as lending institutions.

“Not only are people buying new properties, those who already own something are refinancing because of the low interest rates so the lenders are all as busy as we are,” said Fernald. “First-time home buyers and investors are always looking for affordable properties and anything under $300,000 always sells really quickly.”

While there may not be a large market of homes in that price range on MDI, Jones does not think that will deter the market from staying strong. According to the Maine Listings update, inventory in Maine is down 40 percent from a year ago, which will likely mean real estate will continue to be sold at a fast rate.

“For our area, I see this trend continuing as we are experiencing a similar exodus to post-9/11,” said Jones, referring to the Twin Towers attack on Sept. 11, 2001. “After 9/11, people focused on what they wanted to do and felt the time is now. COVID-19 has brought about a similar sentiment and buyers are looking for a lifestyle change and/or an escape pod.”