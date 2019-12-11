Raffle, recipe swap set

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is hosting a Christmas raffle, with prizes including book bundles and other gifts. Stop by the library to enter the raffle.

“New this year, donate to the library and put your name on our Christmas tree,” a statement from the library said. “Make a donation in your name or you can give a donation in someone else’s name as a holiday present. You will receive a holiday card to give as a gift and you can write your name on an ornament to add to the library’s tree.”

The library is also a host of the next Age By Design recipe swap, to be held at the YWCA MDI on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

“Bring 12 copies of your favorite holiday recipe as well as a sample of the recipe,” organizers said. “This fun event is a great way to find new recipes for the holiday season.”

The recipe swap will be held right after the MDI Coffeehouse, one of Age By Design’s programs and community discussions that explore various facets of life for those over 50 and create opportunities for community get-togethers.

Contact 288-4457.