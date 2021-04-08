Puppy romp fundraiser set for Saturday

TRENTON – Ready for a cuteness overload? Spend some quality time with adorable puppies while helping to raise funds for the SPCA of Hancock County.

The shelter is taking in a total of 10 young dogs from a North Carolina rescue organization. The dogs, rescued from a puppy mill, have been brought to Maine to find new homes.

Come play with the pups from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the shelter at 141 Bar Harbor Road. Reserve a 15-minute play date for $20. Proceeds will go toward the shelter’s Feel Better Fund, which pays for unexpected and urgent medical care for the SPCA animals.

The SPCA will also be offering pet nail trims for $10 and microchipping for $30 during this event. Famous Seamus Colby, a Bar Harbor boy who has raised hundreds of dollars for the shelter, will serve as an emcee of the festivities and will also be holding a bake sale.

The SPCA will also be accepting donations of pet food and treats for its community pet food pantry as well as returnable bottles and cans for its monthly bottle drive.

To reserve a puppy play date, call (207) 667-8088.