Pumpkin festival

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host pumpkin carving for kids at the American Legion Hall on Friday, Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m. Pumpkins will be provided while supplies last, and local musicians will perform in the afternoon.

At 6: 30 p.m., at the library, local musician Brittany Parker will perform “Glitch Witch,” a magical mystery musical.

“The Glitch Witch” follows the story of Wyn, a young witch who comes from a long line of powerful witches. Wyn can’t quite seem to harness the magic herself — her spells fall flat, her potions bubble out of control, and she can’t even get her broom to sweep, let alone fly in the air. She would much rather spend her time shredding on electric guitar or playing with her cat, Tabby. When a dark force threatens to steal all of the light from New England, Wyn enlists the help of the audience to create a brand new kind of magic to save the day.

Parker is a frequent musical guest at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. She is the leader of the indie pop-rock band Bee Parks and the Hornets and created The Adventures of Miss Susan, a puppet show inspired by Southwest Harbor children’s librarian, Susan Plimpton.

The program is free and open to the public.

After the show jack-o-lanterns will be displayed on the library’s stone wall with hot cider, popcorn, and more music.

On Halloween night the library will provide a strop for trick-or-treaters and their families from 5-7 p.m.

Contact 244-7065.

The Nature of Halloween

BAR HARBOR — The College of the Atlantic George B. Dorr Museum of Natural History and Acadia National Park will host a spooky evening of fun and learning on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-8 p.m. The museum will be haunted with all sorts of creepy exhibits and activities. This event is suitable for all ages and costumes are encouraged.

Admission is by donation. Contact 288-5395

Eeek of Ecology event for kids

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — With a nod to Halloween, the Schoodic Institute will hold its annual Eeek of Ecology Festival for children 12 and under on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1-4 p.m.

According to a park press release, children will visit learning stations and “encounter the friendly ghosts of historic sites and learn about cave crickets, dinosaur fossils, ghoulish invasive species and more.”

The free program, which will be held rain or shine, begins at Eliot Hall on the Schoodic Institute campus near Schoodic Point.

Ivy Manor Inn “House of Horrors“to support the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — A “House of Horrors” will be held at the Ivy Manor Inn on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate Halloween and support the Jesup Memorial Library.

“It will be dark and scary as you walk through the inn; come see what nightmares await you inside,” said an announcement from the library.

Attendees are asked to make a donation to enjoy the house of horrors (there is a $5 suggested donation per person) and all proceeds will be donated to the Jesup to support day-to-day operations. Christina Hastings, co-owner of the Inn, said, “The Jesup Memorial Library has big plans to expand and modernize. We find that very exciting and would like to help with fundraising efforts in a fun and creative way that engages the community and creates a memorable experience.”

This scary event is designed for adults, and if children under 12 attend, an adult must accompany them. Parents and guardians should use their best judgment when deciding if this event suitable for children.

Contact Lee Bonta at lbont@jesuplibrary.org.