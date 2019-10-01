Pumpkin boat race

SEARSPORT — The Penobscot Marine Museum presents a Model Pumpkin Boat Competition Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 1 p.m.

Museum staff will judge entries using a point system based on size, composition, creative use of pumpkin, overall look, ability to float and speed. The winner will receive 50 percent of the proceeds from the $5 entry fees and the other 50 percent will go to the museum.

Model pumpkin boats must meet the following rules: A member of the gourd family (pumpkin, squash, cucumber, zucchini, melon, etc.) must be a key component of the model boat; the boat must float; the boat must be able to move from A to B without human contact (all boats will be timed to travel across a small pool). Boat must be under 12 inches tall by 12 inches wide by 12 inches deep and must arrive before 1 p.m.

To register, call 548-2529 or email jganskop@pmm-maine.org.