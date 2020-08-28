Public works union contract 

BAR HARBOR — The town’s contract with public works employees who are members of Teamsters Local 340 has been approved for the next two years.

The contract was set to expire June 30 and was extended because of the pandemic, but the changes agreed to last week are retroactive to July 1.

The two-year contract includes a pay increase of three percent as of July 1 of this year and three percent in the second year, starting July of 2021, and other minor changes.

The negotiating team for the union included Joe Piccone, business agent for the Teamsters, and local shop steward Patrick Kaemerer. The negotiating team for the town was Town Manager Cornell Knight, Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt and David Barrett of the Maine Municipal Association.