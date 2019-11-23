Public Works director hired

BAR HARBOR — Bethany Leavitt of Alexandria, Va. will be the town’s new Public Works director, filling the vacancy left by Chip Reeves.

Leavitt, who grew up in Maine and went to Ellsworth High School, was appointed by Town Manager Cornell Knight to the position. The Town Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment on Tuesday.

According to Knight, Leavitt holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Maine.

She works currently for Jacobs Engineering in Washington, D.C., and will start her new position on Dec. 30.

“She is very well qualified,” Knight told councilors, “and very excited to be coming back to Maine.”