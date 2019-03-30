Public vote set on high school budget

BAR HARBOR — Registered voters in the four Mount Desert Island towns will be asked to approve Mount Desert Island High School’s $11.3 million budget for next year at the school’s annual budget meeting next Wednesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.

The budget, which was adopted by the high school board in February, is 4.24 percent higher than the budget for the current year. Raises for teachers and other school personnel account for about three-quarters of the increase.