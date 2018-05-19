Public school grants available

ELLSWORTH — Applications for four grant programs that benefit public schools in Maine will be accepted by the Perloff Family Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.

One-year Fast Track Grants of up to $3,000 are available for all areas of pre-K through 12th grade. Applications for the 2018-2019 school year close June 30.

STEM4ME grants of up to $5,000 focus on science, technology, engineering and math and are funded on a rolling basis for up to two years. These grants enable students to create real-world solutions to problems in areas such as renewable energy, ecology, automation, space science and sustainable food production. Integration with the arts and humanities is encouraged when possible.

Robotics grants support pre-K through 12th-grade programs that are integrated into the curriculum. All students at a particular grade level are generally expected to participate, including those who fall into special needs categories. Sufficient numbers of laptops should be available for all students to engage in programming.

The Perloff Family Fund also provides special funding on a rolling basis to smaller, rural schools for programs such as the Children’s Stage Adventure.