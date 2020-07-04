Public input sought 

AUGUSTA—The Maine Historic Preservation Commission invites the public to take an online survey and provide data for the next edition of the statewide historic preservation plan, which will cover the years 2021-2026.

The plan summarizes the current opportunities and challenges for preserving and promoting historic places in the state and lays out a vision as to what the preservation community will be working toward over the next five years.

To take the survey, visit www.maine.gov/mhpc/home or go to the survey at https://conta.cc/2Kc7AVW. For information, contact MHPC at (207) 287-1453 or email [email protected].