Public hearing set for short-term rentals, long-term rentals tabled

BAR HARBOR — Town Council set a public hearing for a short-term rental (STR) registration ordinance for Oct. 3, and tabled a proposed long-term rental (LTR) registry program during a meeting last week.

Code Enforcement Officer Angela Chamberlain initiated the request to amend the chapter of the municipal code pertaining to STRs, specifically the life safety inspections component.

Since implementing STR regulations and inspections in 2006, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) requirements the town adopted are no longer up to standard with state mandated International Building Codes. For example, the state codes have different sleeping area and fire alarm standards than the NFPA.

Chamberlain said her goal is to eliminate these inconsistencies by aligning the STR requirements with the new building codes. “If anything I think we relaxed some of the standards,” she said.

Chamberlain and Fire Chief Matt Bartlett also proposed a new long-term rental registration ordinance based on findings from an LTR task force formed earlier this year.

The amendment would require owners to register their LTR units with the town. Landlords would provide information such as location and age of units, rental periods, occupant details, and status of sprinkler and alarm systems.

Angela said the code enforcement office deals with LTRs on a complaint basis system, which does not adequately ensure safe and sanitary housing in Bar Harbor. This data gathering process would act as the first step in a larger goal to eventually require safety inspections for long-term rentals similar to how short-term rentals are regulated.

The years-long registration period would begin in January and be free of charge. After two months, a failure to register would result in incremental fee increases.

Council decided to table setting a public hearing for the LTR registry program, after some members expressed conflicting viewpoints to the program and language used in the ordinance.

“Short-term rentals have to be inspected to make sure they’re safe, but we’re not inspecting our long-term rentals to make sure they’re safe,” Council member Matt Hochman said. “If we’re not going to address safety, I don’t see any point putting this on the warrant.”

Chamberlain said the task force struggled to make a recommendation on inspections because of the lack of existing data on LTRs.

“We don’t know how many rentals there are out there, where they’re located and how much staff it would take to regulate, implement, and enforce new rules that might be put forth,” she said.

After the 12-month registration period, the task force would reconvene to assess the information and possibly begin inspection recommendations.

“We don’t want to scare people away by over regulating,” Council and long-term rental task force member Joe Minutolo said. “We have to crawl before we walk.”