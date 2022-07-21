Public hearing date set for marijuana store petitions

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council has set a public hearing date for Aug. 16 on two citizen petitions regarding marijuana stores in town.

The first initiative seeks to modify the town’s land use ordinance to allow retail marijuana sales in the Downtown Village I, Downtown Village II, Bar Harbor Gateway, Downtown Village Transitional and Shoreland General Development III districts.

The second creates a new ordinance to license marijuana stores in Bar Harbor.

Resident Derrick Sekulich presented the petitions to Town Clerk Liz Graves on June 27. The petitions were launched by the same committee that had previously submitted a licensing petition that was voted down at the last town meeting.

According to the Maine Marijuana Legalization Act, persons or entities wishing to establish an adult marijuana store within a town must first obtain a license from that town.

During the public hearing, voters will have an opportunity to learn more about, and give their opinion on, the matter. The council may then move the initiatives to the Nov. 8 warrant where residents can vote for or against the passage of a marijuana retail shop in town.