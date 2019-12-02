Public health specialist to discuss opioid overdose prevention

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Joseph Locke, public health specialist with Bangor Public Health and Community Services, will present a training in opioid overdose prevention at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Locke has more 20 years of experience providing social services to diverse populations in Maine, including helping people who are experiencing homelessness, families fleeing domestic violence, people recovering from a traumatic brain injury and individuals seeking treatment for substance use.

Maine and the nation are in the midst of an opioid crisis. In 2017, Maine experienced 418 drug-induced deaths, according to statistics released in February 2018 by the Maine Attorney General’s office.

Locke will explore the “Five Essential Steps for First Responders” as outlined in the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Opioid Overdose Toolkit. He will also explain the risk factors for experiencing an accidental overdose.

Contact 244-7065.