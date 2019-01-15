PTSA grants

BAR HARBOR — The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) at Conners Emerson school recently announced more than $2,100 in grants to complete projects to enhance learning at the school.

Teachers Heather Dority, Abbie Plaskov, Carol Rosinski, Siobhan Ryan, Rachel Singh, Meryl Sweeney, Amanda Dyer, Amber Pickers Debbie Mountford will receive grants for specific projects. Mae Corrion, youth services librarian at the Jesup Memorial Library, was also awarded a grant.

Projects include author visits, whale ecology, STEM design challenge supplies, a FaceTime visit with an author, the Library Advisory Aide program, puppet-making workshops, enrichment activities and Maine College Circle, a scholarship program which promotes the benefits of a college education.

This year over $2,100 was awarded, supported by PTSA membership fees, “Tiger Gear” purchases, fundraisers, and donations.