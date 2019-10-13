Property values are up

AUGUSTA — All four Mount Desert Island towns, as well as Trenton and Ellsworth, have seen significant increases in the total value of their taxable property over the past year, as calculated by the state.

Mount Desert, one of the most property-rich towns in Maine, gained just over $65.8 million in property value to $2.17 billion. That was an increase of 3.1 percent.

But the valuations for other towns in the area are up by a greater percentage and, in the case of Bar Harbor, by a larger dollar amount.

Bar Harbor gained $79.5 million in valuation to $1.71 billion, an increase of 4.9 percent.

Southwest Harbor saw a $45.5 million increase, 7.3 percent, to $665.1 million. Tremont’s valuation rose $34 million, 6.8 percent, to $530.9 million.

Trenton’s valuation was up $29.9 million, a huge 8.8 percent, to $333.9 million. Ellsworth’s valuation climbed $50.8 million, 4.7 percent, to $1.13 billion.

Those numbers are the proposed state valuations for 2020 prepared by the Property Tax Division of Maine Revenue Services.

“This valuation represents the full equalized value of all taxable property in the municipality as of April 1, 2018,” states a letter accompanying each town’s valuation report.

The valuations will be finalized early next year, after municipal officers have had an opportunity to review the report and comment on its accuracy.