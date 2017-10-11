Property offered to town: Special town meeting set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — After years of failed attempts to get a response to an offer to purchase a waterfront property adjacent to the Manset Town Dock, the owner has agreed to sell it to the town for its appraised value. Now it’s up to voters to approve the deal.

Selectmen on Tuesday scheduled a special town meeting at the fire station on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. for voters to consider buying the Carolyn Hook property for $335,000. The money for the purchase would come from the town’s $1.9 million in undesignated funds.

The town has been leasing the Hook property annually for $8,000. Town officials have long been concerned that the owner could decide not to renew the lease, which has led to years of unsuccessful attempts to discuss purchase of the lot.

The Hook property is seen as key to the success of the Manset Town Dock and expanding the use of the harbor for both commercial and recreational boaters. In a study conducted by the Harbor Planning Committee, purchase of the Hook property was perceived as a high priority. In May, at the annual town meeting, voters authorized putting $13,000 into a reserve fund for the possible purchase.

Chairman Lydia Goetze said Hook has signed a purchase and sale agreement with the town, contingent upon voter approval. There was little discussion. George Jellison’s motion to send the purchase to a vote at the special town meeting was approved unanimously.

In other business, selectmen discussed their recent decision to sign on to Polco, the online citizen survey site. Goetze suggested that questions on cruise ships in the town, parking and a possible marijuana sales ordinance would be good topics for the first rounds of questions to post. She was asked to put together some questions and bring them back to the board for discussion.