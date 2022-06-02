Primary care clinic reopening in Northeast Harbor 

MOUNT DESERT — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, year-round primary care services will again be offered by Mount Desert Island Hospital at the Northeast Harbor Clinic on Kimball Road starting June 20.

Staffed by a family nurse practitioner, a medical assistant and a receptionist, the clinic will initially be open three half-days a week: Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting Aug. 1, specialty clinics such as general surgery, orthopedics, psychiatry and cardiology will be offered on a rotating basis one or two days a month.

The clinic building is owned by the Mount Desert Medical Association, which was formed in 1967 by year-round and summer residents who wanted to provide the community with health care services. MDI Hospital will operate the clinic under a new long-term lease.

The building is currently being renovated in preparation for the reopening of the clinic and to accommodate the expanded services.

“It is very exciting to see the renovations transforming the clinic into a space that is light and bright and will again provide excellent health care to the residents of the town of Mount Desert and the outer islands,” said Judy Gilkes Benson, president of the Mount Desert Medical Center board of trustees.