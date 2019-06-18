Pride Festival next weekend

BAR HARBOR — The Annual Bar Harbor Pride Festival, planned for June 27-30, will include karaoke, a drag show, hike, field day and more.

The festivities begin Thursday, June 27, at 5 p.m. with a patio party at Milk and Honey in Northeast Harbor. Later that evening Leary’s Landing in Bar Harbor will host drag karaoke beginning at 10 p.m.

On Friday at 8 p.m., Cherry Lemonade, the drag persona of Conor Leigh Tubbs of Portland, will host a drag show at the Criterion. The show also features Bunny Wonderland, Lady Ginger, Geo Neptune, Ophelia Johnson and Gigi Gabor. Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and increase in price $5 on the day of the show. Visit criteriontheatre.org.

A morning hike and beach party are planned for Saturday, June 29. The group will meet at the Bar Harbor Village Green at 10:10 a.m. In the afternoon, a Field Day Fun Fair will be held at the Bar Harbor athletic fields at the corner of Park Street and Main Street. A dance party in honor of the late El Belden is planned at the Lompoc Cafe beginning at 10 p.m.

Brunch will be served at the Lompoc Sunday, June 30, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a suggested donation of $15.

The festival wraps up with an all-day party and benefit for Maine Health Equity Alliance (HEAL), a nonprofit committed to empowering marginalized communities in Maine, at Fogtown Brewing Company in Ellsworth.

Doors open at 11:30am, with Eat at Joe’s serving local farm-to-table food, DJ Unknown and DJ Blankspace mixing tunes, and live music at 3 p.m. by Beach Trash, the drag queen, indie-rock band from Downeast.

Fogtown is also the final destination for HEAL’s Downeast AIDS Walk which begins at Ellsworth City Hall at 2 p.m. Visit mainehealthequity.org.

Visit barharborpride.com.