Pretty Marsh land sale sets modern record 

MOUNT DESERT — In what is believed to be Mount Desert Island’s largest land sale in at least 25 years, 228 acres of woodland off Indian Point Road in Pretty Marsh were sold in March for $855,000.

The property is assessed for tax purposes at $828,900.

The seller was the Estate of Susan B. Roberts. The buyer was Second City Properties LLC, which was formed in California in 2016 by Paul Freeland. He could not be reached for comment on his plans for the property.

The sellers’ agents for the sale were Ryan and Julee Swanson of Pemetic Purveyors in Ellsworth. They said that, while Mount Desert property records show that the parcel consists of 228 acres, recent GIS mapping indicates the size is actually 247 acres.

“Either number encompasses a vast swath of pristine forest, meandering streams, lowland, upland and many environs in between,” the sales material said. “The 2019 forest management plan [for the property] states that no forestry action has taken place here in at least 30 years.”

The variety of trees on the property includes spruce, fir, white pine, cedar, red maple, white and yellow birch, aspen, tamarack, hemlock and brown ash.

The sale of the Indian Point Road property is by far the largest MDI land sale, in terms of acreage, according to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) of the Maine Association of Realtors, whose records go back to 1997.

The late Susan B. Roberts, who owned the large parcel of land that was sold, also owned a house and 10 acres of land on Oak Hill Road.