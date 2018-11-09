Powerless in big fall storm

MOUNT DESERT — Saturday’s wind and rain brought down trees and power lines, but Emera Maine crews and first responders were ready. Emera reported having 44,000 power outages during the height of the storm; but most customers had their electricity restored by Wednesday morning.

Emera representatives said Saturday that the company had brought in more crews to deal with anticipated power outages due to a wind advisory in affect throughout the service area over the weekend.

With wind gusts reaching 55 mph across eastern and northern Maine, Emera warned customers to be prepared for power outages. Saturday night, local police worked with Emera and the Department of Transportation to keep the roadways clear of fallen trees, branches, and power lines.

Police reported assisting with downed trees blocking Harborside Drive, Sargent Drive, and Millbrook Road in Mount Desert, and Russell Farm Road in Bar Harbor.

The Tremont Volunteer Fire Department reported cleaning up fallen trees at multiple locations along Cape Road and Route 102.

Emera reported that 70 crews, along with tree crews and support staff, worked throughout the weekend restoring power to customers. As of Monday, 761 customers were still without power, 558 of them in Hancock County.

By Wednesday morning, all customers had regained power after weekend high winds. However, due to continuing breezy conditions, a handful of customers remained without power after losing it again on Wednesday.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews are working on roadways.

Power outages may be reported to Emera at (855) 363-7211.