Power outage on Quietside

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Power went out for about 4,300 customers in Southwest Harbor, Tremont and on the Cranberry Isles Monday after a truck struck and broke a utility pole on Main Street.

Around 3:15 p.m., a truck driven by John Madeira, 66, of Southwest Harbor, was heading south on Main Street. Just south of the Echo Lake Beach entrance, the truck crossed the oncoming travel lane, went off the road and hit a utility pole, breaking it.

Residents throughout the Quietside of the island and a few of the outer islands were without power until about 9 p.m. Employees of Versant Power responded to the outage and worked to restore service.

When police arrived at the accident, Madeira was out of the truck and did not appear to be injured, according to the report. There was significant damage to the underneath and front end of his truck.